Dodge Hornet shows its face in spy photos

The little Dodge Hornet has been caught again in spy photos, and it gives us our best look yet at the SUV. The front fascia is very clearly based on the current Dodge Durango and Charger. But the rest of it looks basically unchanged from the Alfa on which it's based.

As expected from the first leak of the Hornet, the nose uses familiar Dodge design cues. It swaps out the shield-shaped Alfa grille for a split upper grille and huge lower intakes. The lower spoiler is prominent and sharp. The headlights have been reshaped to blend into the grille, and they feature different daytime running light designs. We can also make out little faux vents in the hood to echo the hoods from high-performance Chargers.

The rest of the Hornet is very obviously the same as the Alfa Romeo. The shape, the windows, the doors, the side skirts are all the same. And on this prototype, the taillights even appear to be the same. We do expect that at the very least, Dodge will add a unique taillight design to help complete the rebranding job. It will probably have the "Racetrack" LED design found on the Charger and Durango.

The Hornet will reportedly be revealed this August. It should come with the same powertrains as its Alfa twin, meaning a regular turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder or a plug-in hybrid turbo 1.3-liter four-cylinder. It may even get a non-hybrid turbo 1.3-liter as a lower-priced option.

