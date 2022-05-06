Dodge Hornet spy photos show close Alfa Romeo resemblance

A few months ago, leaked photos showed that there would be a Dodge variant of the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV. Now one of our spy photographers has caught a prototype that seems to verify the accuracy of those leaked images. Indeed, it appears the tentatively-called Dodge Hornet will basically be a Tonale with a Dodge face.

The front fascia's Dodge cues come with a slit just below the solid panel that bridges the headlights. It echoes the design used on the SRT Dodge Chargers and on the Durango. It's matched with a larger grille down in the bumper area that likely supplies the majority of cooling air. Some of the design cues seen in the leaked images seem to be missing on this prototype, such as the outboard intakes and the hood vents. But it could be that this is an earlier test mule without every exterior part, or it could be a lower trim without at much visual flair.

The rest of the Hornet prototype looks nearly identical to the Tonale. Even the taillights look lifted off the tiny Italian. We suspect that, at the very least, the full production model will have slightly different taillight elements and probably a revised rear bumper to help distinguish the two models. The leaked images suggest that the interior will also be nearly the same between the two SUVs.

With so many similarities, the Hornet will likely get the same powertrains as the Tonale. The first being a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, and the second being a plug-in hybrid with a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder. Power outputs are uncertain, and could vary depending on how Stellantis wants to position the Hornet. It may even get a powertrain not shared with Tonale, perhaps the non-hybrid turbo 1.3-liter engine from the Jeep Renegade, which could position the Hornet lower and with a much lower price than the Alfa.

We shouldn't have to wait long for all the details. Reportedly the reveal will be in August. We wouldn't be surprised, since between these spy photos and the leaked photos, it seems the SUV is close to ready. So stay tuned.

Related Video: