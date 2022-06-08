MegaRexx MegaBronc is a 7-seat Ford F-250 pseudo-Bronco

If you find the two-door version of the Ford Bronco too small, there's a four-door model that offers more space for people and gear. If you find the four-door model too small, a North Carolina-based company named MegaRexx may have what you need. It unveiled a giant pickup-SUV mash-up appropriately named MegaBronc that takes some of the Bronco's defining styling cues and pastes them onto an F-250.

Whether you think the MegaBronc is awesome or the answer to a question no one asked, what's undeniable is that a tremendous amount of work went into the project. It wears a full, Bronco-like fiberglass body kit that includes a more squared-off front end and more slab-sided bed sides. The panels make the truck about eight inches wider than the F-250, which is fairly large to begin with. Speaking of the cargo box, it's no longer one: It's now part of the passenger compartment, and it gains a removable body-colored hard top installed over a steel roll cage.

Inside, there's plenty of room for seven passengers spread out over three rows of seats. The individual second-row seats are identical to the ones that the front passengers sit on, while the power-folding third-row bench seat is sourced from the Expedition. Like many modern trucks, the MegaBronc is packed with a long list of features including a heated steering wheel and (thank goodness!) rear parking sensors.

Power comes from a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 rated at 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque — this engine isn't available in the Bronco. It spins the four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission, and the MegaBronc has the same towing capacity as the F-250.

MegaRexx explains that it made a long list of drivetrain and chassis modifications in order to retain on-road stability while improving off-road prowess. It notably fitted 40-inch tires to move the differentials up, it added 4.5-inch front coil springs and five-inch multi-leaf rear springs, and it widened the track to retain a semblance of stability around a bend. The front and rear differentials were re-geared as well.

The truck pictured in our gallery is the first MegaRexx MegaBronc, and it's for sale. Based on a 2021 F-250 Lariat, it's priced at $224,950, meaning it costs more than a new Bronco and a new F-250 Super Duty combined. We'll let the market decide whether or not that's a deal.