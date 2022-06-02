5 excellent Father's Day deals for dads

June is finally here, which means Father's Day is just around the corner, so we've been keeping our eyes out for any dad-centric deals we can find. In case you missed it, we shared some of our own Father's Day gift picks in this post here, but the post you're reading now is all about the deals. Check out this list of 5 great Father's Day deals on items that would all make a great gift for your dad.
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand - $100.70 (28% off)
Key Features:
- 45-pound capacity
- Available in 44 different color options
- Steel stand assembles in minutes without the need for tools
- Adjustable hooks built-in for adjusting hammock height
What's a better gift than the gift of relaxation? If you think your dad deserves some downtime this year, then there are few better gifts than a hammock. These things are comfortable, easy to use, and can be easily assembled and disassembled. This one even has moveable hooks to help adjust the height. The best part is that it's 28% off thanks to the holiday.
Musment Charcoal Grill, Portable Camping Grill BBQ Grill - $59.49 (46% off)
Key Features:
- Only 16.5" long by 11.4" deep, making it extremely portable
- Weighs less than 7 pounds
- Easy set up
- Stainless steel handle
- Made of thickened steel and chrome wire mesh
Does anything scream "dad" more than a grill? It's an undeniable law of nature that no one is better at working a grill than a dad, but unfortunately most grills aren't very portable. This one solves that problem by being a minimal 7 pounds, so it's pretty easy to take with you to a tailgate, kids soccer game, or any other occasion. There's not much to it, but it's a solid gift at a solid price and perfect for the grilling dad in your life.
TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router - $53.99 (33% off)
Key Features:
- Router for wireless internet (NOT a modem)
- Alexa-compatible
- Dual band router
- Data transfer rate of 1750 megabits per second
- 3 built-in external antennas for long range
- 4 built-in gigabit LAN ports
- Works with all internet service providers
Is it just us, or do most parents seem perfectly happy to live under the most abysmal WiFi conditions possible? We think our parents deserve the fastest possible internet even if they don't seem to mind (or notice) the speed themselves, so we're recommending this awesome dual band router. Keep in mind, this isn't a replacement for a modem, but in conjunction with a modem it will provide wireless internet up to a lightning fast 1,750 megabits per second. Naturally, that will all depend on the ISP pumping internet into the home, but you definitely don't want the speed bottleneck to be a 10-year-old router. You can pick up this router right now for a solid 33% off.
Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Cordless (2-In-1) Push Lawn Mower, 4.0Ah + 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included - $339.99 (11% off)
Key Features:
- All-electric
- Includes one 4 Ah battery and one 2 Ah battery with a charger
- 20" cutting deck
- "Smart cut technology" adjusts itself based on the thickness of your grass to favor either power or runtime
- Dual blades
If your dad is in the market for a new lawnmower, why not help him out with this great deal on an electric one? The purchase includes the mower, two batteries and a charger, and it's only $339.99 for a limited time. Need an even beefier electric mower? Check out this review of the Ego Power+ LM2102SP by Autoblog editor-in-chief Greg Migliore.
JoncAye Pickleball Paddle Set - $50.99 (43% off)
Key Features:
- Fiberglass construction
- Paddles weigh 8 oz to reduce shoulder and wrist stress
- Honeycomb construction ensures more "pop" but less noise
- Includes premium neoprene paddle covers for storage
- Includes a 1 year warranty
- Made in accordance with USAPA standards
- 8 1/8" wide strike face
- non-slip grip
Pickleball seems to be the new hotness these days, so if you've got an active dad, why not gift him these awesome pickleball paddles and play a few rounds? After all, gifts are great, but nothing beats spending quality time together. The set includes 2 USAPA standard pickleball paddles and covers for both of them. You'll have to pick up the ball separately if you don't already have one, and you can do that right here, but the 43% off discount on these paddles is so good, we had to include them anyway.