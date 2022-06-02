5 excellent Father's Day deals for dads

June is finally here, which means Father's Day is just around the corner, so we've been keeping our eyes out for any dad-centric deals we can find. In case you missed it, we shared some of our own Father's Day gift picks in this post here, but the post you're reading now is all about the deals. Check out this list of 5 great Father's Day deals on items that would all make a great gift for your dad.

Key Features:

45-pound capacity

Available in 44 different color options

Steel stand assembles in minutes without the need for tools

Adjustable hooks built-in for adjusting hammock height

What's a better gift than the gift of relaxation? If you think your dad deserves some downtime this year, then there are few better gifts than a hammock. These things are comfortable, easy to use, and can be easily assembled and disassembled. This one even has moveable hooks to help adjust the height. The best part is that it's 28% off thanks to the holiday.

Key Features:

Only 16.5" long by 11.4" deep, making it extremely portable

Weighs less than 7 pounds

Easy set up

Stainless steel handle

Made of thickened steel and chrome wire mesh

Does anything scream "dad" more than a grill? It's an undeniable law of nature that no one is better at working a grill than a dad, but unfortunately most grills aren't very portable. This one solves that problem by being a minimal 7 pounds, so it's pretty easy to take with you to a tailgate, kids soccer game, or any other occasion. There's not much to it, but it's a solid gift at a solid price and perfect for the grilling dad in your life.

Key Features:

Router for wireless internet (NOT a modem)

Alexa-compatible

Dual band router

Data transfer rate of 1750 megabits per second

3 built-in external antennas for long range

4 built-in gigabit LAN ports

Works with all internet service providers

Is it just us, or do most parents seem perfectly happy to live under the most abysmal WiFi conditions possible? We think our parents deserve the fastest possible internet even if they don't seem to mind (or notice) the speed themselves, so we're recommending this awesome dual band router. Keep in mind, this isn't a replacement for a modem, but in conjunction with a modem it will provide wireless internet up to a lightning fast 1,750 megabits per second. Naturally, that will all depend on the ISP pumping internet into the home, but you definitely don't want the speed bottleneck to be a 10-year-old router. You can pick up this router right now for a solid 33% off.

Key Features:

All-electric

Includes one 4 Ah battery and one 2 Ah battery with a charger

20" cutting deck

"Smart cut technology" adjusts itself based on the thickness of your grass to favor either power or runtime

Dual blades

If your dad is in the market for a new lawnmower, why not help him out with this great deal on an electric one? The purchase includes the mower, two batteries and a charger, and it's only $339.99 for a limited time. Need an even beefier electric mower? Check out this review of the Ego Power+ LM2102SP by Autoblog editor-in-chief Greg Migliore.

Key Features:

Fiberglass construction

Paddles weigh 8 oz to reduce shoulder and wrist stress

Honeycomb construction ensures more "pop" but less noise

Includes premium neoprene paddle covers for storage

Includes a 1 year warranty

Made in accordance with USAPA standards

8 1/8" wide strike face

non-slip grip

Pickleball seems to be the new hotness these days, so if you've got an active dad, why not gift him these awesome pickleball paddles and play a few rounds? After all, gifts are great, but nothing beats spending quality time together. The set includes 2 USAPA standard pickleball paddles and covers for both of them. You'll have to pick up the ball separately if you don't already have one, and you can do that right here, but the 43% off discount on these paddles is so good, we had to include them anyway.