2023 Chevy Camaro prices increase from $800 to $3,700

GM Authority says it got the insider trading on MSRPs for the 2023 Chevrolet Camaro. There are comparatively modest price increases for lower specifications of the performance coupe rumored to have one axle in the grave. GMA says the entry-level 1LS with a six-speed manual transmission will cost $27,195 after the $1,395 destination charge. That means the base price has gone up $800. Chevrolet applied the same financial cushion to the 1LT, 2LT and 3LT trims as well. The V8-powered LT1, 1SS and 2SS are hit with more substantial bumps, each rising by $1,800. The top-dog ZL1 tops them all in performance and premium, going up $3,700.

Prices for the coming model year in coupe form with the six-speed transmission, after destination, and the changes from 2022 are:

Camaro 1LS: $27,195 ($800)

$27,195 ($800) Camaro 1LT: 27,695 ($800)

27,695 ($800) Camaro 2LT: $29,695 ($800)

$29,695 ($800) Camaro 3LT: $33,695 ($800)

$33,695 ($800) Camaro LT1: $37,195 ($1,800)

$37,195 ($1,800) Camaro 1SS: $40,695 ($1,800)

$40,695 ($1,800) Camaro 2SS: $45,695 ($1,800)

$45,695 ($1,800) Camaro ZL1: $68,095 ($3,700)

The top of the food chain is the ZL1 Convertible with the 6.2-liter V8 and 10-speed automatic, starting at $75,690.

The changes to the 2023 Camaro are few and cosmetic. The Shock and Steel Package returned for the 2022 model year in a choice of four colors: Black, Rapid Blue, Satin Steel Metallic and Summit White. GMA says next year's package includes the option of Sharkskin Metallic, which we suppose will replace Satin Steel Metallic. Available for 2LT, 3LT and 2SS trims, this adds unique 20-inch wheels, a rear stanchion spoiler and a black-and-shock-yellow stripe kit. Side mirrors are done up in Carbon Flash, there's a black fuel filler door with a carbon fiber insert, and yellow-painted brake calipers. Inside, which can only be had in black, there are black suede knee bolsters, unique floor mats, and carbon fiber trim on the instrument panel molding. When optioned on the 2LT and 3LT, Chevy throws in the RS package and its decklid lip spoiler, tinted LED taillights, RS grille and black bowtie badges front and rear.

Radiant Red joins the exterior color palette, but only when paired with one of three graphics and wheel combos called Design Package 1, Design Package 2 and Design Package 3.

Related video: