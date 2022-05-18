Long Land Rover Defender 130 will be revealed this month

After being spotted in spy photos and patent drawings, the wait for the lengthened Land Rover Defender is nearly over. The company announced that it will be revealed on May 31. And it provided the above teaser image with wisps of sand hiding the shape.

Of course, with all our aforementioned spy and patent images, we've got a pretty good idea what the SUV will look like. And, well, it's basically just a long version of the current four-door Defender 110. More specifically, it should be 14 inches longer than the 110. The wheelbase, though, will be the same. That means approach and breakover angles should be the same, but the extra body hanging off the back will hurt departure angle.

The extra length will be very good for space, though, particularly for the third-row seats. Land Rover also revealed the available seating layout for the 130. There's seating for two up front, followed by three-seat benches for the next two rows. That gives it one additional seat over the 110.

When it launches, it should be available with at least the turbocharged four-cylinder and turbocharged straight-six. It's likely it will eventually get a plug-in hybrid version for Europe at least. We won't hold our breath for a V8 version.

