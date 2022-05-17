2023 Toyota Tacoma and Tundra get new trim packages

Toyota is applying some mild updates to its midsize and full-size pickup trucks. Specifically, they're each getting some new trim packages. The 2023 Toyota Tacoma will get an SX Package and a Chrome Package, and the Tundra will only get the former.

All of these are just appearance packages. The Tacoma SX Package is exclusive to V6 SR5 models in all drive and cab combinations. It features black wheels, trim, badging, mirrors and lug nuts. It also gets graphics on the bed sides that proclaim the package to the world.

As for the Tacoma's Chrome Package, it's kind of the opposite. Instead of black trim, it gets, you guessed it, chrome. The shiny stuff is on the door handles, exhaust tip and the tailgate's "TACOMA" lettering. The wheels are polished, too, and the interior gets a leather shift knob. The Chrome Package is also only available on the V6 SR5 with a Double Cab and the 5-foot bed.

One final Tacoma-specific note: The SR5 V6 now has proximity key locking and starting.