One of the most common and easy-to-implement special trims or editions for carmakers is the black trim package. They're called all kinds of things such as Midnight Edition, or simply Black Edition. In the case of Toyota, it's called the Nightshade Edition. But for the 2023 Toyota Camry, the Nightshade has become brighter.

Instead of gloss black wheels to match the black exterior accents, the Camry Nightshade now features bronze 19-inch wheels. It's especially strange when on the Highlander, bronze wheels are specifically called out on the Hybrid Bronze Edition. Bizarre nomenclature aside, the wheels are quite attractive. Counteracting the light wheels are new additions including headlights and taillights with dark trim as well as the Camry TRD's black front grille. If you're interested in the package, it's available on all four-cylinder SE trims, including front-drive, all-wheel-drive and hybrid variants.

The other update to the Camry lineup is the addition of a new color, pictured on the Nightshade, called Reservoir Blue. It's a nice complement to the bronze wheels. The color is available on all trims, though. And on the Nightshade, it's one of three colors available, the others being black and white.

The 2023 Camry line will be available this year, likely sooner than later. Pricing has not yet been announced.

