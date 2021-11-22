2022 Nissan Altima gets a Midnight Edition Package

The 2022 Nissan Altima hasn't made it to the automaker's site yet, but the sedan is in the starting blocks. After a small number of changes for 2021, mostly to do with pruning trims and combinations, Nissan has made even smaller changes to next year's model. The highlight is a new Midnight Edition Package available on the SR 2.5 trim. This adds dark trim and moldings, a gloss black painted sport grille and spoiler, LED fog lights, black painted heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, and a Satin black Midnight Edition badge outside, plus gloss black painted 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels. Inside, there are heated front seats, two-way power lumbar for the driver's seat and a single-panel moonroof.

The SR 2.5 is the sporty trim with the base four-cylinder engine available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. When driving the front wheels, that mill makes 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. If sending power to all four wheels, the four-cylinder's output drops to 182 hp and 178 lb-ft. The SR is the only trim available with the more potent 2.0-liter turbocharged, variable compression four-cylinder that gets 236 hp and 267 lb-ft, but the Midnight Edition Package can't be optioned on this model.

Pricing has already increased slightly from where the 2021 Altima started, as well as destination, which rose from $925 to $975. The current numbers don't change for the 2022 Altima. MSRPs and their differences from when the 2021 was introduced are:

S 2.5-liter / FWD: $25,525 ($300)

SV 2.5-liter / FWD: $26,525 ($200)

SR 2.5-liter / FWD: $27,525 ($400)

SL 2.5-liter / FWD: $30,965 ($50)

SV 2.5-liter / AWD: $27,925 ($200)