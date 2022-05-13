Get a jump on your Father's Day shopping with these Tire Rack deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Dads and cars go together like peanut butter and jelly. With Father's Day right around the corner, instead of the traditional gifts of socks, aftershave, meat or that random tech gadget you found on Amazon, why not surprise your dad with a brand new set of tires this year? Tire Rack has tons of great deals going on right now - you'll be able to find discounts on Bridgestone, Goodyear, General Tire and more on the site. If you're looking to step up your Father's Day gift giving this year, these great offers are well worth a look. Check out the selection of deals below.

Bridgestone: Get up to $90 back or up to $120 with a Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card

Is your dad a Bridgestone man? On select sets of four Bridgestone tires, you can receive up to a $90 Bridgestone Visa Prepaid Card by mail. If you have a CFNA credit card to use for your purchase, you can increase that rebate by $30! This offer is only available until May 31. Check out Tire Rack's in-stock inventory for eligible tires and learn more right here.

Falken: Get a $70 prepaid Mastercard

Had your eye on a set of Falkens? With a purchase of select sets of four Falken tires, you can get up to a $70 Tire Rack Prepaid Mastercard by mail. This deal is also only good until May 31. Check out the qualifying tires right here.

Goodyear: Get up to $75 back from Goodyear or up to $200 when you use your Goodyear credit card

If you're all about the Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you could be eligible to receive up to a $75 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Card by online or mail-in rebate, but only until June 30th. You can increase your rebate by another $100 if you have a Goodyear Credit Card you'd like to use on the purchase or by $125 when you purchase Assurance ComfortDrive. You can learn more and see the eligible tires right here.

General Tire: Get Up to a $70 General Tire Visa Prepaid Card

Looking for a set of General Tires? You could be eligible to get up to a $100 Visa Prepaid Card by mail. This deal applies only for select tires and lasts until May 31. See which tires are eligible right here.

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.

