Rivian recalls 2022 R1T for airbag sensor calibration issue

Maybe it's just us, but it seems like recalls are experiencing the same inflationary pressures as the economy. Rivian takes its turn on the recall charts for the first time after discovering an issue with the R1T pickup. A potentially faulty occupant classification system (OCS) doesn't deactivate the airbags when a child or a child seat is placed in the front passenger's seat. In case of a crash in the R1T, airbag activation can injure a child sitting on the passenger seat or in a child's seat placed there. The fault lies in the seat, and as with so many recalls of late, this one is a supplier issue; Hyundai Transys of Farmington, Michigan provides the seats. The company says it hasn't heard of any injuries related to the matter.

The issue potentially affects 502 units of the 2022 R1T built from September 21, 2021, through April 12, 2022. During the company's first-quarter earning's call this month, it said it had produced roughly 5,000 vehicles since factory lines kicked into gear, and delivered 2,148 of them to customers. While that number includes the R1T, of course, it also includes a Amazon delivery van and some number of the R1S SUV.

To fix the seat problem in the R1T, owners can pull into one of Rivian's 20 service centers around the country and have a new seat installed free of charge. "In the meantime," the company says, "infants and children should not be placed in the front passenger seat of affected Rivian vehicles until a front passenger seat replacement is complete." The automaker will notify owners by phone call, text, e-mail, and mail, getting letters out by July 1. Owners with questions can call Rivian customer service at 734-855-4345, and mention recall number FSAM-651. They can also get in touch with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 888-327-4236 in reference to campaign number 22V319000, or check the NHTSA site for the latest information.

Related Video