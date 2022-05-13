Find Cheap Gas Prices near you.
Rivian recalls 2022 R1T for airbag sensor calibration issue

Children shouldn't ride up front until the issue is resolved, Rivian says

May 13th 2022 at 4:00PM
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange front splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rocky trail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road wheel up
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rear wheel up
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road action profile
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange action front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear from afar on a rock
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange under front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road red
  • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue front trail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue and green group off road
  • 2022 Rivian R1T rear action dark
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow action on road front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow on road action afar
  • 2022 Rivian R1T where's Rivian
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow and gray group
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gray front three quarter
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green action profile
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road front close
  • 2022 Rivian R1T black rear with bed cross bars
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road with tent rear
  • 2022 Rivian R1T flat underbody
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T front suspension
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T wheel tires
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor in use
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed and storage bin open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue hood open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel open green truck
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Tunnel with baggage
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen wide
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen
  • 2022 Rivian R1T kitchware
  • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker
  • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker popped out
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T charge door
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed open
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed closed
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T under bed storage with tire
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rails
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rail with bike
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior from driver seat
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console from rear
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen
  • 2022 Rivian R1T off-road rock crawl
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen drive mode
  • 2022 Rivian R1T trail cam
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera image
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera warning
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior front center console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior key on console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior coat hook
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim blue car
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior door flashlight
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior seat detail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior rear HVAC controls
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior pedals
  • 2022 Rivian R1T open door
  • 2022 Rivian R1T

Maybe it's just us, but it seems like recalls are experiencing the same inflationary pressures as the economy. Rivian takes its turn on the recall charts for the first time after discovering an issue with the R1T pickup. A potentially faulty occupant classification system (OCS) doesn't deactivate the airbags when a child or a child seat is placed in the front passenger's seat. In case of a crash in the R1T, airbag activation can injure a child sitting on the passenger seat or in a child's seat placed there. The fault lies in the seat, and as with so many recalls of late, this one is a supplier issue; Hyundai Transys of Farmington, Michigan provides the seats. The company says it hasn't heard of any injuries related to the matter.

The issue potentially affects 502 units of the 2022 R1T built from September 21, 2021, through April 12, 2022. During the company's first-quarter earning's call this month, it said it had produced roughly 5,000 vehicles since factory lines kicked into gear, and delivered 2,148 of them to customers. While that number includes the R1T, of course, it also includes a Amazon delivery van and some number of the R1S SUV. 

To fix the seat problem in the R1T, owners can pull into one of Rivian's 20 service centers around the country and have a new seat installed free of charge. "In the meantime," the company says, "infants and children should not be placed in the front passenger seat of affected Rivian vehicles until a front passenger seat replacement is complete." The automaker will notify owners by phone call, text, e-mail, and mail, getting letters out by July 1. Owners with questions can call Rivian customer service at 734-855-4345, and mention recall number FSAM-651. They can also get in touch with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 888-327-4236 in reference to campaign number 22V319000, or check the NHTSA site for the latest information.

