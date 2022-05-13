Ford winds down 2022 F-150 ordering

Looking for some less-than-good news on Friday the 13th? Well, it's the last day to place a retail order for every gas- and hybrid-powered 2022 F-150 apart from the Raptor. Ford sent a memo to dealers that said, in part, "F-150 continues to experience high customer demand, and the daily rate of retail orders has significantly increased over the past several months." Anyone wanting an XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, Limited, or Tremor that isn't an oil-burner, best call the dealer before 10 p.m. EDT Friday evening. Dealers then have one week to complete the retail order verification process before the ordering software shuts the door for good on May 19 at 10 p.m.

These trims of the 2022 F-150 follow the 2022 Super Duty, F-150 Lightning, Maverick, and Mustang Mach-E into the realm of forbidden fruit. Those who already have orders in, and those who get orders in before the deadline, will be able to change certain aspects of their orders even after tonight's deadline.

The dealer memo continued, "After May 13, 2022 and for the remainder of the 2022 model year, dealers will continue to be able to submit orders for F-150 dealer stock inventory." That will mean finding an F-150 on a dealer lot will be the only way to take one home until July (the F140Gen14 forum says the 18th), when order books open for the 2023 F-150.

The question pickup intenders are asking is where the supply chain situation will be in a couple of months, and what Ford will need to delete or delay from the 2023 F-150s in order to get production going. As it is, folks with 2022 orders have waited as many as five months for their trucks due to reasons like "Chip Hold" or "Plant Hold" and still don't know when they'll get them. At last report, Ford's current backlog of vehicles on chip hold exceeded 50,000 (Ford Authority).

