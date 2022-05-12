Fisker Pear electric hatchback teased, promises $29,900 price

Here is our first good look at a new model from Fisker called “Pear.” Yes, that is Pear like the fruit, so it’s apt that the teaser image is mostly shades of green.

Explicit details on the Fisker Pear are few, but the company gave us a couple things to chew on. For one, Fisker is promising a base price below $29,900, and this is prior to federal or state EV tax credit incentives. It’s to be built on a “new proprietary architecture,” so don’t expect it to share much with the big Ocean SUV CEO Henrik Fisker said that the little hatchback will feature “new lighting and a wraparound front windscreen inspired by a glider plane glass canopy.”

We can get a small sense of what the car will generally look like from the single teaser image released by Fisker. While the company claims this vehicle won’t fit into any existing segment, it sure looks like a compact hatchback to us. Though, we suppose, it's also possible it literally looks like a pear. The beefy fenders give it a decidedly sporty flair, and the large wheels and mesh front grille only add to the effect. Its scatter-shot lighting running the length of the front end does indeed look different from anything else out there, and the same can be said for its strangely curved A-pillar. This concept (or whatever it is) is also sporting camera sideview mirrors. If U.S. regulations are changed to allow those, then they’d be a possibility. Otherwise, Fisker will need to swap those out for some traditional mirrors before production.

Fisker has high hopes on the production front, too. It plans to produce the Pear at the now Foxconn-owned factory in Lordstown, Ohio. Once production ramps up, Fisker predicts it will be able to produce a minimum of 250,000 Pears per year, an extremely ambitious goal. Whether demand exists for 250,000 small EVs per year from Fisker is a question we may see answered this decade, as Fisker says the Pear will enter production in Lordstown in 2024. As for the future, Fisker (the man) says the Pear’s platform will underpin two additional Fisker (the car) models, but says details will come at a later date.

