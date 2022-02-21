Fisker starts taking reservations for urban EV developed with Foxconn

Fisker has started taking reservations for its second model, an enigmatic electric car known only as Project PEAR for the time being. Developed jointly with Taiwan-based software giant Foxconn, the five-seater will be manufactured in Ohio starting in 2024.

PEAR stands for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution, according to the company, and it's presented as a compact model designed for urban environments. Fisker released a sketch to preview the car, though it stressed that it wants to keep full styling-related details under wraps until closer to the official unveiling. Pricing will start at $29,900 before taxes and various government incentives enter the equation.

We're told that the PEAR will stand out with "intuitive controls, sporty driving, clever storage, and a focus on industry firsts," but the carmaker stopped short of providing concrete details. Foxconn's involvement should facilitate the task of bringing the PEAR to production; it notably builds the iPhone for Apple in China. The car will be built on a new platform called FP28 internally and designed by both companies.

Customers can add their name to the waiting list by sending Fisker a $250 deposit, and the cost of a second reservation drops to $100. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2024, and more details about the Pear should be announced in the coming months. Fisker and Foxconn jointly plan to build about 250,000 units of the model annually, but keep in mind that Fisker has a habit of not sticking to the timeline it sets. Production of the Ocean crossover was scheduled to start in late 2021 (it should enter production in Graz, Austria, a year late with help from contract manufacturer Magna), and the Emotion sedan unveiled at CES in 2018 and due out in 2019 is still nowhere to be seen.

