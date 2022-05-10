Tesla recalls nearly 130,000 cars for overheating touchscreens

Tesla announced last week that it is recalling 129,960 vehicles to address a hardware overheating issue that can lead to issues with the factory control screen. Tesla says certain 2021-2022 Model S, Model X, and 2022 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles are running firmware that allows the infotainment CPU to overheat while preparing the vehicle's batteries for fast-charging.

"During fast-charging or preparation for fast-charging, the infotainment central processing unit ('CPU') may not cool sufficiently to prevent higher than expected temperatures, which may cause the CPU to slow processing or restart," Tesla said in its recall report to NHTSA. "Slower processing or restarted processing could cause the center screen display to lag or appear blank."

"A lagging or blank center screen display may cause the rearview camera display, windshield visibility control settings, drive modes (i.e., Drive, Neutral or Reverse), and telltales to be unavailable, which may increase the risk of a collision," Tesla said.

The issue affects only those vehicles running firmware that does not include certain temperature control checks. Tesla began deploying updated firmware to models covered by the campaign with an over-the-air update that it made available May 3, 2022.

