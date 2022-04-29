Tesla recalls 48,000 Model 3 EVs for speed display issue

Tesla is recalling 48,184 examples of the Model 3 Performance to address a noncompliant speed display in its Track mode. In this mode, the display shows the speed without its corresponding unit (in mph or km/h), rendering it noncompliant with federal guidelines.

"Lack of a speed unit when using Track Mode may not adequately inform the driver of vehicle speed, which may increase the risk of a collision," the company said in its report to NHTSA. "Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities related to this condition."

The issue is limited only to the Model 3 Performance's "Track" drive setting, which the company reiterated was meant only for off-road use. However, because the feature is not locked out when on the street, it must adhere to the same guidelines as any other digital speedometer.

Tesla says the issue was discovered internally and there are no indications that this has resulted in a crash or injury in the field. The recall population includes model year 2018-2022 Model 3 Performance vehicles running firmware releases 2021.44.25 or later until 2022.12.

An over-the-air update has already been pushed to address the issue. Customers should have started receiving it on or after April 19, 2022.

Related Video