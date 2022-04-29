2022 VW Taos crash tests hold it back from Top Safety Pick

The 2022 VW Taos is a highly practical and reasonably priced little crossover, but it apparently has room for improvement in terms of safety. The IIHS tested it and found it lacking in a couple of crash tests as well as in headlight and forward collision performance. As a result it missed out on getting a Top Safety Pick award.

The crash tests that the Taos underperformed in were the small overlap passenger-side test and in the head restraint test. Both ended up getting the second-highest "Acceptable" rating. Furthermore, the base LED reflector headlights on the Taos received the second-lowest "Marginal" rating. Furthermore, the optional forward collision prevention system only got the "Basic" rating for vehicle-to-pedestrian situations.

The Taos did perform well in other areas, though. Every other crash test yielded the "Good" rating. Also rated "Good" were the optional LED projector headlights, the forward collision system's vehicle-to-vehicle performance and LATCH child seat anchor usability.

The Taos competes in a part of the crossover SUV market with a wide array of competitors, and a good number of them have earned the Top Safety Pick award, and some have earned the Top Safety Pick+. Among the basic winners are the Buick Encore GX, Kia Seltos, Subaru Crosstrek and Toyota C-HR. Top Safety Pick+ winners include the Chevy Trailblazer, Ford Bronco Sport and Mazda CX-30.

