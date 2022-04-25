2020 Nissan Sentra recalled over an improperly aimed headlight

Nissan has issued a recall that applies to about 5,500 units of the Sentra from the 2020 model year. The sedans included in the campaign are fitted with an LED headlight that's improperly aimed, meaning it might not light up the road ahead as well as it's supposed to.

Documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) explain that 5,520 examples of the Sentra built from November 26, 2019, to March 24, 2020, are affected by this problem. Nissan adds that only cars equipped with LED headlights are included in the recall campaign, and that only the passenger-side headlight isn't correctly aimed; no issues were found with the driver-side unit.

"In affected lamps, the supplier did not apply the correct aiming logic when setting the headlamp aim parameter," the Japanese firm wrote.

Nissan will begin notifying owners of affected cars on June 3, 2022. While adjusting a headlight might sound relatively simple, this isn't an old-school car where anyone with a screwdriver can set the aim. The company will need to replace the entire headlight assembly.

This isn't the first time Nissan has recalled the Sentra due to a light-related problem. In March 2021, the carmaker announced a recall that included 854,000 cars in the United States and Canada from 2016 to 2019 due to an issue that prevented the brake lights from coming on.

