'F1 22' is coming this July with support for VR headsets | Gaming Roundup

This week in racing game news:

'F1 22' hits stores this summer

Earlier this week, EA and Codemasters announced that "F1 22," the latest game in the official F1 series, will be available on July 1. It's coming to Playstation, Xbox and PC, and in an exciting twist, it'll even offer VR support on PC for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive headsets; no word on PSVR as of yet. The 2022 version of the game will feature new cars, the new Miami International Autodrome, a new handling model and a new F1 Sprint mode. There's also a new feature called F1 Life described as "a new space for you to unlock and show off supercars, clothing, accessories, and more for the world to see."

As expected, the My Team and Career Mode options will be returning to the game with some new features, and it'll also include split-screen multiplayer, F2, and online multiplayer. The game is available for pre-order now and if you're interested, you can do that right here. If you pre-order the base version of the game before May 16, you'll get "a special Miami-themed content pack featuring livery, suit, helmet, gloves, a cap, T-shirt and wall art designed by a local artist." You can also choose to pre-order the Champions Edition, which will get you "... on the track early with three days early access meaning you can play starting June 28th, plus get F1® 22 New Era content, an F1® Life Starter Pack, new My Team Icons, and 18,000 PitCoin."

'Rocket League' ditches the ball in fresh new mode

"Rocket League" has been around for a while, and though its core mechanics are still as fantastic as ever, the game is starting to become a bit stale. Thankfully, the team over at Psyonix have announced an exciting new limited-time mode called Knockout Bash set to drop next week, which looks like it'll be shaking things up. This is the first mode in "Rocket League" history to do away with the ball completely, and it looks like it'll function more like a traditional free-for-all deathmatch in which you'll be able to bash, flip, boost and even grab other players to send them flying off the three new obstacle-ridden maps. It looks like a blast, and we're excited to give the new mode a try. Check out the teaser below.

'Hot Wheels Unleashed' drops new Monster Trucks Expansion

If you're a monster truck fan, you'll be excited to know that the Monster Trucks Expansion for "Hot Wheels Unleashed" is available right now. In it, you'll be getting 5 Monster Truck vehicle versions: Race Ace, Tiger Shark, HW Demo Derby, 5 Alarm and Bone Shaker. There's also the new Stop Motion Studio environment with four new scenarios (Jungle, Quarry, Desert and Ice Mountain) as well as the new Smashing Rocks Track Builder Module. Last but not least, the pack also includes a customization pack for your in-game basement. You can pick up the new expansion pack right now for $14.99, or check out the trailer below.