Hyundai Staria starship-inspired van becomes a camper, limo

Hyundai has unveiled two variants of the wild-looking Staria minivan — developed for private jet terminals and campgrounds, respectively. The version called Limousine gains a luxury interior and a smoother suspension, while the Camper trim gets a pop-up roof and furniture.

The regular Staria that is sold in a number of global markets looks like it's a lot nicer inside than its boxy proportions suggest, and the Limousine builds on these upmarket foundations with a taller roof that features starry-sky-like lighting, a sliding center console with an integrated tablet and a USB-C charging port, plus a 25-inch display for the rear-seat passengers. LED lights illuminate the second- and third-row seats.

Hyundai didn't merely expand the list of standard features and call it a day. It also fitted the Limousine with a trim-specific suspension system that's softer than the standard van's and and an electric power steering system. These changes were made to achieve a smooth ride and to keep cabin noise in check. Visually, the Limousine gains 18-inch wheels, and it's available in either Creamy White or Abyss Black Pearl.

At the other end of the Staria spectrum, the Camper model is offered with either four or 11 seats. Shown in the gallery above, the four-seater comes fully prepared to serve as a home away from home. Hyundai added a sliding table where users can dine or work, an external power supply, an 18.4-gallon water tank, a 10.5-gallon wastewater tank, a fridge, a sink, and more lighting. At first glance, the add-ons are built with quality materials; it doesn't look like they're made with the Playmobil-grade plastics sometimes found in recreational vehicles.

Users can fold the second-row seats flat to create a relatively spacious sleeping platform. And there is enough space under the power-operated pop-up roof to fit a two-person mattress. The last cool feature packed into the Camper is a built-in exterior awning with LED lights.

Hyundai didn't release powertrain specifications. In Europe, the van comes standard with a 2.2-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine rated at 175 horsepower and 318 pound-feet of torque. It spins the front wheels via either a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic. Buyers in some global markets can also select a 3.5-liter V6 tuned to develop 268 horsepower and 244 pound-feet of torque.

Pricing for the Limousine starts at 57.92 million won (about $46,900), while the 11- and four-seater versions of the Camper cost 49.47 million won and 68.58 million won, respectively (around $40,100 and $55,600). Don't get too excited, though: Hyundai has indicated that it's not planning on bringing the Staria to the United States, so nothing suggests that the Limousine and the Camper will come here.