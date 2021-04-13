Hyundai Staria specs revealed, but the stunning van isn't coming here

The Hyundai Staria van was revealed less than a month ago, but details were limited then. We got to see tons of photos both inside and outside Hyundai’s new van, but specs and U.S. availability remained massive question marks. Today, we can answer both of those questions.

Right off the top, Hyundai confirmed to us that it currently has no plans to bring the stunning and quirky Staria to the U.S — Roadshow initially reported this somber news. All minivan and van enthusiasts will need to look elsewhere for their fix.

As for specs, Hyundai promises two engine options for global markets. Europe will enjoy a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel engine that produces 175 horsepower and 318 pound-feet of torque. They’ll also have the choice of a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, making us all the more jealous. Other markets will have the option of a 3.5-liter V6 instead of the diesel. This engine makes 268 horsepower and 244 pound-feet of torque.

These engines will be able to move tons of people or things around with ease. You’ll be able to purchase 2-through-11-seat configurations from the factory, with the 2- and 3-seat options offering a maximum cargo space of 176.6 cubic-feet. For some perspective, the new 2022 Kia Carnival offers 145.1 cubic-feet of space with its second row removed and third row stowed away.

In addition to these vital specs, Hyundai revealed that it would be producing several variations of the Staria van in the future. For those wanting something more green, know that a fuel cell version is in the works. If you were thinking a van is too tall and cumbersome, Hyundai also says it’s going to make a wagon version of the Staria. We already know that one is going to cause our jealousy levels to rise off the charts.

Special versions of the Staria van are in the works, too, including limousine, camping car and ambulance versions. Hyundai previewed the limousine model at the end of the launch video embedded in this story. It appears even bigger and grander than the standard van and has more features inside. Occupants get an extra-high roof, center island, ceiling star lights (they look like the Rolls-Royce starry headliner) and a massive 25-inch monitor mounted from the ceiling to watch movies and shows on.