Watch the 1,914-horsepower Rimac Nevera drift on a frozen test track

Spring has sprung in the northern hemisphere, but Rimac engineers aren't quite ready to enjoy warmer temperatures. They spent two weeks in a frozen part of Sweden, near the Arctic Circle, to fine-tune the electric Nevera hypercar ahead of its launch scheduled for later in 2022.

Croatia-based Rimac remains a relatively small company, so it borrowed the Sottozero test track operated by Pirelli to put the final touches on the Nevera. Driving (and drifting) on ice allowed engineers to tweak driving aids like the traction control and torque vectoring systems. Much of this work was completed using simulators or in cold-climate rooms, but there is ultimately no substitute for real-world validation.

"For us, this cold-weather testing process was an opportunity to put the final 0.1% of polish on the Nevera, ensuring it's perfect as soon as our owners begin to receive them in just a couple of months," said company founder Mate Rimac.