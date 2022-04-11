Watch the 1,914-horsepower Rimac Nevera drift on a frozen test track

Spring has sprung in the northern hemisphere, but Rimac engineers aren't quite ready to enjoy warmer temperatures. They spent two weeks in a frozen part of Sweden, near the Arctic Circle, to fine-tune the electric Nevera hypercar ahead of its launch scheduled for later in 2022.
Croatia-based Rimac remains a relatively small company, so it borrowed the Sottozero test track operated by Pirelli to put the final touches on the Nevera. Driving (and drifting) on ice allowed engineers to tweak driving aids like the traction control and torque vectoring systems. Much of this work was completed using simulators or in cold-climate rooms, but there is ultimately no substitute for real-world validation.
"For us, this cold-weather testing process was an opportunity to put the final 0.1% of polish on the Nevera, ensuring it's perfect as soon as our owners begin to receive them in just a couple of months," said company founder Mate Rimac.
Unveiled in March 2018 as the C_Two, the Nevera's path to production has been relatively long; Rimac isn't one to cut corners. At least nine pre-production cars got stuffed into a wall for homologation reasons, the low-slung body was tested in a wind tunnel, and one example was even driven off-road near Rimac's future headquarters. The car was designed in-house from the ground up, and it's powered by a four-motor electric powertrain rated at 1,914 horsepower, so there is a lot of new technology onboard that needs to be put through its paces.
Rimac — which now controls Bugatti — plans to begin building the Nevera before the end of 2022. Production is limited to 150 units.
Related video: