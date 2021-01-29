Rimac's electric, 1,914-horsepower C_Two is inching towards production. After running software simulations for two years, the company finally put a fully functional prototype in a wind tunnel to fine-tune its aerodynamic profile.

Virtual modeling technology has improved significantly in the past few years, but there's no substitute for real-world testing. The data generated in a wind tunnel allows Rimac's engineering team to assess the car's efficiency, the performance of its cooling system, and how the active aerodynamic parts function separately and as a whole.

Nearly every car designed for triple-digit speeds is tested in a wind tunnel, the C_Two is not an exception, and the trick is usually to balance drag and downforce. An additional factor enters Rimac's equation: range. It needs to juggle the two aforementioned elements while maximizing the driving range delivered by the electric powertrain.

Active aerodynamic add-ons help the company reach its goals. It fitted the C_Two with an active front splitter, intelligent underbody air flaps, and an adaptable air brake that doubles as a rear wing. Depending on the driving profile selected, these parts can prioritize range by reducing drag or improve handling by maximizing downforce.

Software-predicted results sometimes collapse when they're validated in the real world, but Rimac pointed out that everything has gone according to plan so far. Its engineers managed to improve the C_Two's aerodynamic efficiency by 34% over the past two years, which is an impressive results, and it sounds like there's still some room for improvement. Time is running out, however, because production is scheduled to begin in 2021.

Pricing for the C_Two starts at approximately $2 million before options enter the equation, and production will be limited to 150 units globally. Final specifications will be published closer to the car's unveiling.

Looking ahead, the lessons learned while developing the C_Two will permeate future models, including some developed jointly with other carmakers. Rimac is notably working hand-in-hand with Kia and Hyundai.

