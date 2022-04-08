Mazda CX-50, GMC Hummer EV and Porsche Macan T | Autoblog Podcast #724

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor James Riswick and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. It's a big week for interesting car reviews, as we discuss driving the Mazda CX-50, GMC Hummer EV, Porsche Macan T and Toyota GR86 (formerly known as GR 86, with a space). They also discuss the newly unveiled 2023 Toyota GR Corolla and 2023 Honda HR-V, as well as Elon Musk becoming Twitter's biggest shareholder.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #724
Rundown
- Cars we're driving
- 2023 Toyota GR Corolla revealed: Looks ferocious, packs 300 hp
- 2023 Honda HR-V revealed, is now Civic-based and bigger
- Elon Musk takes 9.2% stake in Twitter, is now biggest shareholder
