GMC recalls 740,000 Terrains to address headlight issue

GM is recalling 740,581 of its 2010-2017 GMC Terrains to address an issue with their headlight lenses that allow intense beams of light to escape at certain angles. GM had petitioned the government for an exemption because the errant photons aren't being cast directly at oncoming drivers, but after a review, NHTSA denied the request, leaving the ball in GM's court. After taking time to "review NHTSA's decision and explore potential next steps," GM relented and announced a recall campaign.

The Terrain's headlight design allows a narrow sliver of low-beam light to reflect off the inner surface of the high beam reflector, GM's defect report says. The reflections depart the lens at angles that don't make them directly hazardous to oncoming drivers, which is why GM petitioned for an exemption. However GM says the bright spots can cause glare or just be inherently distracting, either of which can cause problems on the road. Per NHTSA, these slivers are four times brighter than allowed for low-beam headlights.

If you own a last-generation GMC Terrain, expect to start receiving notices about this recall in mid- to late April, however the company has not yet said exactly how the problem will be remedied. Current Terrain owners can rest easy, as 2018 and newer models have a completely different headlight assembly.