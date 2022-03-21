Spy photos capture next-gen Cadillac CT6

Spies captured the next-generation Cadillac CT6 testing in the wild under heavy camouflage. We have zero expectations that this replacement full-size sedan will be sold stateside, but our spies tell us that the new platform underpinning this mule is electrification-ready, meaning it could easily underpin something emissions-friendly if CAFE and American consumer interests were to suddenly incentivize its presence within the U.S. lineup.

Viewed side-by-side with the old CT6, we can see that this prototype has a more elongated and kinked rear quarter window, which supports our photographer's assertion that this rides on a new platform. We can see the placeholder LEDs front and rear where the vertical LED elements that have become Cadillac's lighting signature will eventually reside.

While this prototype is ready for electrification, we have seen zero indication from Cadillac that it plans to introduce any new four-door models that aren't 100% electric. The battery-powered Celestiq will likely be the only low-slung Caddy sedan sold in the United States after the current CT4 and CT5 run their respective courses.

