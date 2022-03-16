Aston Martin V12 Vantage revealed as the last of the line

The Aston Martin V12 Vantage is here, and it's a wild sendoff to the littlest 12-cylinder, front-engine sports car in the company's lineup. Yes, this will be the last Vantage to get the twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12. As such, it's going to be produced in very limited numbers with a whole bunch of special features to make the most of the beefy engine under the hood.

That V12 is a familiar unit, as it has also appeared in DB11 and DBS variants, as well as the Vantage-based V12 Speedster. The engine is tuned to the V12 Speedster's specifications with 690 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque, the latter of which is available from between 1,800 to 6,000 rpm. It's paired to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission in the middle and a mechanical limited-slip differential at the rear. Aston says the powertrain will propel the V12 Vantage to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds on the way to a 200 mph top speed.

Surrounding the engine is a thoroughly revised body. It's about 1.6 inches wider overall to accommodate the wider track and fat tires (275-mm front and 315-mm rear). The front grille is 25% larger than on a normal Vantage to provide more cooling, and the hood has a scalloped vent for the same reason. Many of the body components are made of carbon fiber for weight savings including the bumpers, side skirts, fenders, hood and trunk lid. Adding both visual excitement and additional downforce are the front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and wing. They provide 450 pounds of downforce at top speed. If a buyer finds the wing to be a bit much, though, it can be deleted, though downforce would be reduced. The V12 Vantage also gets a special center-exit exhaust that weighs nearly 16 pounds less than the standard Vantage exhaust.

Naturally, the chassis gets upgrades to handle the V12 Vantage's power. In addition to being wider, the V12 Vantage's chassis is stiffer thanks to added sheer panels, a rear shock tower brace and fuel tank bracing. The adaptive suspension features stiffer springs are stiffer, as are various bushings and the front anti-roll bar. The rear anti-roll bar is actually softer, though. Carbon ceramic brakes are standard with six-piston front calipers and 4-piston rear calipers.

On the inside, the V12 Vantage is pretty similar to a regular model, but it gets standard Sports Plus Seats with semi-aniline leather with quilted stitching and perforations. Lightweight carbon fiber seats are also available, and Aston Martin's Q division offers all kinds of special ways to personalize a model for extra fees both inside and out from color anodized knobs to custom graphics and tinted carbon fiber.

Aston is only building 333 examples of the V12 Vantage, and that's for the whole world. Pricing hasn't been announced, but it also doesn't matter much, as every example is spoken for. Production begins this year, and deliveries will start in the second quarter of next year

