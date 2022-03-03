You have less than 2 days left to enter to win this 1958 Porsche 356 A

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Every now and then, a car comes along in a sweepstakes that makes you wonder why in the world they would be giving something so beautiful away for pennies on the dollar. This 1958 Porsche 356 A is one of them, and against our better judgment we are telling you how you could win it: Just head on over to Omaze.

Here are the specs of the Porsche 356 A, according to Omaze:

Maximum seating: 4

Engine: rebuilt 912 1.6-liter flat-4

Transmission: 4-speed manual

Drivetrain: RWD

Exterior color: Silver Metallic

Interior color: Barolo Red

Approximate retail value: $280,000

Cash alternative: $210,000

Special features: Custom built by Tuthill Porsche: AVO Performance adjustable suspension; upgraded 4-wheel disc brakes; 15” aluminum wheels; sports exhaust; Silver Metallic paint with painted bumpers and louvered engine lid; pre-A tail lights; central hood fuel cap, sports wing mirror, leather straps on hood and engine lid; interior with leather and corduroy speedster-style seats, charcoal carpeting, MOMO Prototipo steering wheel and rear roll hoop.

In addition to all of the above, taxes and shipping are included, assuming the winner comes from the U.S.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit Valkyrie Gives, which Omaze says, “was formed to aid women and children at risk, with a special focus on ending the injustices of child trafficking. Through partnerships with projects and organizations worldwide, Valkyrie Gives works to raise awareness and resources to fight child trafficking around the globe. They provide much-needed funds to support pre-vetted shelters and NGO’s within remote areas including Mongolia, Peru, Thailand, India and Kenya. Every dollar received by Valkyrie Gives goes directly to education, rescue and restoration for child trafficking survivors, and continues to foster awareness that can help to end the global issue.”

If you want this historic Porsche, and who wouldn’t, enter here. The deadline to enter is March 4, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.