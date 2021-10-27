Win a Tesla Model S Plaid and hit 60 mph in 2 seconds

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

There are a few records that I am astonished to have seen broken in my lifetime. The sub two-hour marathon, the two-hour climbing speed record of El Capitan in Yosemite and now, a production car going 0-60 miles per hour in 1.98 seconds. That's exactly what the Tesla Model S Plaid did (well, at least when in some very precise, Tesla-mandated conditions), making it the fastest production car ever and the first to go sub 2 seconds for a 0-60. A car that is quicker than a Porsche 918 Spyder has got to cost a pretty penny though, right? Sure, but if you win this one from Omaze you won't have to worry about that. And it comes with taxes and fees covered as well.

The specs of the Model S Plaid are nearly as ludicrous as its speed. 1,020 horsepower and top speed of 200 miles per hour in a car that isn't a supercar, but rather a five-seat family hauler that gets 390 miles of total range. Sure, the Rimac Nevera can beat it in a quarter-mile, unofficially, but at 19 times the cost of this less-than-$150,000 Tesla. Other features of this Tesla Model S Plaid, according to Omaze, include, the 17-inch central display; new yoke-style steering wheel device; 21-inch wheels; panoramic glass roof; in-car gaming from any seat; a 22-speaker audio system with active noise canceling; and wireless and USB-C smartphone charging.

All of this adds up to a good-looking, wicked-fast EV that has a retail value of $148,000.

According to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries. Donations benefit the REVERB. Per Omaze, “REVERB partners with musicians, festivals and venues to green their concerts, while engaging fans face-to-face at shows to empower action on important environmental and social issues. Their work makes a real, positive impact on people and the planet including the elimination of 3 million+ single-use plastic water bottles at concerts, supporting more than 2,000 family farmers and elevating the work of over 4,000 local and national nonprofits. Their Music Climate Revolution campaign has eliminated over 180,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas pollution.”

If you want this head-turning EV in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter is December 10, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.