Valentine's Day is around the corner, so show your car some love

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking to treat yourself this Valentine's Day? Why not do it by making sure your ride is in tip-top shape? We've got tons of ideas for how to show your car some love just below.

Key Features

Only 2.4 lbs

High-power 106W motor

16 ft power cord that connects to your car's 12V lighter port

Includes 3 all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag for easy storage, a special filter cleaning brush and a spare HEPA filter

One of the best ways to get your car in good shape this Valentine's Day is by giving it a good cleaning. It's been a weird few years, and it's totally understandable if some of your car cleaning habits have fallen by the wayside, but now is as good a time as any to get back on track. This portable vacuum comes with three all-purpose nozzles, plugs right into your 12V cigarette lighter port, and features a 16-foot cord, which should give you plenty of slack to bring the vacuum anywhere you need inside your car. This vacuum is consistently one of the best-selling automotive products on Amazon and currently has over 200,000 ratings with a total score of 4.1 out of 5 stars. Learn more right here.

Key Features

Customizable with a palette of 16 million colors

Downloadable app comes with pre-made scenes and modes

Features a "music mode" that follows the rhythm of your tunes

Includes a remote controller (with included battery)

Lights plug in through the 12V DC cigarette lighter input

Up to 50,000 hour lifespan

If your car is already clean, why not give it some mood lighting? LED lighting is everywhere nowadays, and if you're into that kind of thing, your car should be no exception. These LED light strips can offer over 16 million different colors and come with a wireless remote that features eight static modes, four dynamic modes, and four music modes. The music modes can sync up to your tunes thanks to a built-in microphone, allowing the lights to move with the rhythm of whatever you're listening to! These particular lights have over 4,000 ratings on Amazon with a cumulative 4.4 out of 5 star rating. Learn more about the light strips here.

Key Features

These 2-in-1 wiper blades are coated with Rain X water repellent

Repellent is applied to the windshield by the wiper blades and lasts for months

Beam blade technology made to contour to the curvature of your windshield

Vehicle specific fit - be sure to choose the right size for your vehicle

There's nothing worse than a wiper blade that leaves streaks. If your wipers aren't leaving a clear, clean windshield, then it may be time to replace them. These Rain-X wiper blades are a great choice. They include a Rain-X water repelling coating that gets "applied to the windshield by the wiper blades and lasts for months." These blades have over 85,000 ratings with a cumulative score of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Could your ride use some fresh wiper blades? Check them out right here, and don't forget to make sure you choose the correct size for your vehicle!

Key Features

Made for getting into hard-to-reach nooks and crannies

Can be used multiple times (do not wash the gel with water)

Features a lavender scent

Sometimes, even if you have a great vacuum for cleaning your interior, there are a few areas that still just refuse to let go of the dust and crumbs. That's where a specialty tool like this detailing gel may be needed. It's dead simple to use; just smoosh it into any hard-to-reach place in your car interior, slowly pull it back out, and it should easily grab all of the dust and crumbs that would otherwise be unreachable. The turquoise gel has over 38,000 ratings on Amazon with a total rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars. Need something unique to keep your car dust-free? Check out this cleaning gel right here.

Key Features

2 gallon capacity

10.5" x 8.25" x 6.75"

Includes an adjustable buckle

Waterproof interior

Lid with elastic opening

Fasteners included for top and bottom of the can

Includes 10 trash bags

Now that your interior is as beautiful as ever, don't you want to keep it that way? Stop throwing your old receipts and water bottles on the floor. Yes, we're talking to you. This miniature trash can is made for the car. It has a 2-gallon capacity, it's waterproof, and the lid has an elastic opening to allow for easy access while also making sure any passengers aren't staring at your trash. The little trash bin has over 48,000 ratings with a score of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Are you sick of using your floor as a garbage dump? Pick this up at a discount right here.