2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale previewed ahead of February unveiling

After a false start, Alfa Romeo is finally ready to introduce the production version of the Tonale concept it presented in 2019. It released a short video on its social media channels to preview the model, which will be positioned below the Stelvio as an entry-level crossover.

The murky, 12-second flick highlights the Tonale's digital instrument cluster, which features a layout called "cannocchiale" ("telescope" in Italian) by the brand. It seemingly consists of a screen flanked by a pair of round dials, and it's loosely inspired by the layout found in some of Alfa's classic models. Later examples of the 115-series GTV used a pair of large analog gauges separated by warning lights and smaller gauges.

Discover driver-centric design in the cockpit of the new #AlfaRomeoTonale, featuring the multi-functional “Cannocchiale” cluster. “La Metamorfosi” begins February 8th. https://t.co/7tknJCcFTR pic.twitter.com/dh7o9BUwBq — Alfa Romeo USA (@AlfaRomeoUSA) January 26, 2022

What's more interesting than the cluster is the image of the Tonale that appears on the middle screen. Shown above, it's our first official look at the Stelvio's baby brother. Surprisingly, the crossover shares more styling cues with the 2019 concept than with the prototype spotted at a design clinic later that year. The shape of the grille hasn't changed much, and there are three U-shaped LEDs integrated into each headlight.

The rest of the design remains shrouded in darkness. Our crystal ball tells us that the production model will look a lot like a toned-down version of the concept; we're not expecting the proportions to significantly change. Unverified rumors claim that the Tonale will be closely related to the Jeep Compass beneath the sheetmetal, and it will be offered with several engines and at least one plug-in hybrid drivetrain. It's this system that sources say delayed the launch: Alfa Romeo's boss reportedly sent engineers back to the drawing board in April 2021.

Alfa Romeo will unveil the Tonale online on February 8, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET, which is 6 a.m. in California. And, while the odds of seeing it on our shores were previously unknown, Alfa Romeo's American division all but confirmed in a tweet that the model will be sold here.

