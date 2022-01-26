2023 BMW X2 ups its style game with Edition GoldPlay package

BMW is giving the X2 more panache by making an appearance package called Edition GoldPlay available for the 2023 model year. Offered on the sDrive28i and xDrive28i models, the bundle includes specific green paint, gold accents inside and out, and several M Sport bits.

One of the most distinctive parts of the Edition GoldPlay package is a paint color called San Remo Green Metallic. Named after a town on Italy's Mediterranean coast, it's not available on other variants of the X2, though it's offered on other BMW models (like the 4 Series). Buyers can also select Alpine White, Black Sapphire Metallic, Skyscraper Gray Metallic, and Storm Bay Metallic from BMW's Individual palette.

Every GoldPlay receives an M Sport suspension system that's lower than the standard setup, the M Aerodynamics package, plus high-gloss black and Dark Shadow exterior trim. Galvanic Gold accents on the standard 19-inch and optional 20-inch wheels add a finishing touch. European-spec cars also get gold-look accents on the kidney grilles and on the mirror caps, but American models stay more subtle.

Gold-colored accents also appear on the door sills, on the dashboard, on the center console, and on the leather-upholstered M Sport seats. The goldish-yellow lines on the passenger side of the dashboard are laser-engraved and sealed with a clear lacquer, according to BMW.

There are no mechanical changes to report, so power for the Edition GoldPlay comes from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine turbocharged to deliver 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission linked to a pair of steering wheel-mounted shift paddles spins the front wheels in the sDrive28i model and the four wheels in the xDrive28i. BMW pegs the all-wheel-drive X2's zero-to-60-mph time at 6.3 seconds and its top speed at 144 mph when buyers select summer tires. The front-wheel-drive model takes 6.6 seconds.

BMW will begin building the X2 Edition GoldPlay in March 2022. Pricing information hasn't been released yet.

