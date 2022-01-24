The Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are already the biggest of the full-size American SUVs, outstretching the standard length GM SUVs and the Expedition/Navigator pair by about four inches each. However, the one area Jeep doesn’t have an answer for is versus the extended wheelbase versions of other full-size SUVs. We’re talking about the Suburban, Yukon XL, Escalade ESV, Expedition Max and Navigator L. All of those outstretch the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, but Jeep’s lack of presence in the long wheelbase crowd doesn’t look like it’ll last much longer if these latest spy shots are any indication.

One of our shooters caught a Wagoneer testing with what is an unmistakably longer wheelbase than the current SUV. It’s unmistakable, because the long wheelbase truck was caught driving right in front of a standard Wagoneer, allowing us to compare the size of them.

Besides simply appearing longer, there are a couple telltale indicators of this Wagoneer’s longer length. For one, the rear door’s cut line is different in the camo’d SUV, as it runs all the way down to the sill instead of into the rear fender. Secondly, when you compare the rearmost windows side-by-side, the long wheelbase model’s window stretches a good bit longer than the standard length model’s window.

This evidence tells us that the extra-big Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are very likely on their way soon. When it does launch, we suspect the extra wheelbase will leave us with much more cargo room, and maybe even more space in the second and third rows.

Fuel economy isn’t greatly affected by adding length to the long wheelbase GM or Ford SUVs, so we can hope the same for these Jeeps — it’s already miserly enough with the 6.4-liter V8 in the Grand Wagoneer. We’re not sure when the long wheelbase versions will launch exactly, but we suspect the earliest possible reveal would be for the 2023 model year.

