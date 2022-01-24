Alfa Romeo Tonale will finally be revealed in February

Following a couple of delays, the Alfa Romeo Tonale compact SUV will finally, officially be shown to the public. The big reveal date is February 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. eastern time.

The Tonale was first shown in concept form at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The production model was expected to be shown sometime last year, but a couple issues prevented that. Reportedly, Alfa's CEO wasn't happy with how the plug-in hybrid system was working. Then, the same chip shortages that have affected almost every manufacturer of high-tech equipment further delayed the SUV. The photos you're looking at above come via a supposed leak at a design clinic from a couple years ago.

We're expecting the Tonale to be fairly closely related to the Jeep Compass, and it will use versions of the plug-in hybrid system that's available on the Jeep in Europe. Two different output variants will probably be offered, one with 190 horsepower and the other with around 240. The model will be an important addition to Alfa's small lineup, particularly in a popular SUV form factor.

