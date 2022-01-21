In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They've been driving the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 (no, not the updated version) and Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro, as well as Autoblog's long-term Hyundai Palisade. In the news, they say farewell to BMW's V12, discuss Bollinger Motors' shift to commercial vehicles and a teaser of the 2023 Toyota Sequoia.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #713

Get The Podcast

Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.

Related Video: