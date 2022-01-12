Lamborghini beats the odds, sets delivery record in 2021

Lamborghini is one of the luxury carmakers that reported exceptionally strong sales in 2021 in spite of an ongoing global pandemic and a crippling chip shortage. Like Rolls-Royce and sister company Bentley, the Italian firm beat the odds by setting an all-time delivery record.

Annual deliveries totaled 8,405 units, an increase of 13% over 2020. Lamborghini's biggest market remains the United States, where deliveries jumped by 11% to 2,472 units in 2021. Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao are lumped into second place, and deliveries there skyrocketed by 55% to 935 sales. Germany and, somewhat surprisingly, the United Kingdom are in third and fourth place, respectively. Deliveries in Germany rose by 16% to 706 and in England by 9% to 564. Italy, where regulations have historically (and ironically) been hostile to cars with large-displacement engines, likes Lamborghini's breed of bulls as well: 359 deliveries were recorded in 2021, a 3% climb.

It shouldn't surprise anyone to learn that the Urus was the best-selling Lamborghini in 2021. The company delivered 5,021 examples, so the SUV accounted for over half of the brand's sales. Second place on the podium is occupied by the Huracán, with 2,586 deliveries, followed by the Aventador, with 798 delivered units. While these numbers might sound insignificant in the grand scheme of things, putting them into context tells a different story. Lamborghini remains small, but it used to be a lot smaller: It built precisely 1,999 examples of the Countach during a production run that stretched 17 years. It made more units of the Aventador (pictured) in 2021 than of the Miura between 1966 and 1973.

Another interesting point is that Lamborghini's total for 2021 seemingly only includes delivered units. The company left out the cars it sold but hasn't delivered yet, like the 112 planned units of the born-again Countach. The coupe was sold out before it was shown to the public.

Lamborghini hopes to keep the momentum going, and company boss Stephan Winkelmann revealed that almost all of 2022's production capacity is already spoken for. The company also plans to unveil four new cars in 2022, including the Aventador's mysterious successor.

