2022 GMC Canyon gets a few tiny changes

After overhauling the GMC Canyon lineup into Elevation Standard, Elevation, AT4, and Denali for the 2021 model year, GMC has sprinkled just a few changes on the 2022 Canyon. The midsized pickup's appearance outside and inside doesn't change. The sole alteration in the cabin is that wireless charging won't be come standard on Denali next year, but be an option. That could be GM making lemonade out of lemons, telling customers that if they want hard-to-find semiconductor chips then they're going to have to kick in more dough. The only other change is a new gloss black aluminum spare wheel for the AT4 trim when specced with a Crew Cab and a short bed. This rim replaces the steel spare wheel that remains standard fit on Elevation, Elevation Standard, and Denali. And anyone looking for the High Elevation Package will need to look for it by its new name, the Elevation Premium Package.

The Denali Black Edition Package is new for next year for $2,295 on gas-powered models that aren't fitted with the Power Package or the Cat-Back Performance Exhaust. On the exterior, this adds five-inch black assist steps to replace the chrome units, black chrome exhaust tips instead of polished tips, and 20-inch low-gloss-black aluminum wheels with black GMC logo center caps. Inside come premium all-weather floor mats taking the place of the carpeted mats.

The current, second-generation Canyon doesn't have long to live, with the third-generation pickup expected for the 2023 or 2024 model year. Spy shots from earlier this year make us think the Canyon and its Chevrolet Colorado twin will pick up styling to emphasize their connection to GM's larger half-ton pickups. Rumor also has it that the Silverado will donate what may be the new midsizer's only powertrain, a turbocharged four-cylinder engine — the new corporate 2.7-liter turbo in this instance. That 310-horsepower mill would supplant both the 2.5-liter four-cylinder 3.6-liter V6 gas engines now available, and the 2.8-liter Duramax diesel. It does, however, appear that GMC will get its own version of the Colorado ZR2, spy shooters catching a camouflaged, high-rise Canyon on a set of Multimatic DSSV dampers.

