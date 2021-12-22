Aston Martin V12 Vantage teased again

The newest Aston Martin V12 Vantage cometh. Although we don't know when it comes and we don't know how many, we know what its front kind-of looks like, we know what it sounds like, and thanks to another Twitter tease, we've got a glimpse of the rear end.

Starting with that front aspect in the clouded image above, there will be an oversized grille like that on the Vantage F1 Edition with flanking intakes and a front lip spoiler. That lip will be aerodynamically entangled with some downforce-generating devices in back. The shaky-cam video tweet reveals a high wing with what look like serious endplates, and a double diffuser that would create additional ground-hugging suction over the standard car's diffuser. If the prototypes spotted at the Nürburgring can be trusted, a central exhaust will replace the tips normally existing under the diffuser wings.

The two previous V12 Vantages, parked behind the coming model in the photo above, have all been hardcore. This one, clearly, will go several leaps deeper into brutal territory. Considering CEO Tobias Moers' time heading AMG, this feels like the company skipping a predictable V12 Vantage and going straight to a V12 Vantage Black Series.

This being the third teaser this month for what will become the flagship Vantage in the range, we get the feeling a reveal won't be more than a few weeks away. Rumors and whispers say we can expect the 5.5-liter twin-turbo V12 to produce somewhere around 670 horsepower, which would be 20 ponies down on the same engine in the Vantage-based Aston Martin Speedster unveiled last year, 40 ponies above the DB11 with the V12. The Supercar Blog heard that all the body panels will be carbon fiber, and that there will be just 299 examples built, all using an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Moers has said he plans 10 derivatives of existing models by 2023, the V12 Vantage's tagline "Never Leave Quietly" leading us to believe this car will start the crescendo that announces the V12's exit. The next Vantage and DB11 will go all-electric, the automaker pledging all its road cars will be battery-electric by 2030, with ICE builds reserved for track purposes.