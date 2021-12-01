Aston Martin V12 Vantage shows off sound, will return in 2022

According to Aristotle's fourth-century History of Animals, swans "are musical, and sing chiefly at the approach of death." Scientists still debate the accuracy of this statement, but we don't think anybody is going to argue with the melodic tones of the swan song that is Aston Martin's V12 Vantage. Listen for yourself in the video up above.

We've been expecting this. We saw spy shots in August of a hardcore Vantage mule out testing on the Nürburgring that was fitted with all manner of enhancements that led us to believe a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 may be under its vented hood. Later, the rumormill was aflutter with reports that the British marque was planning to bestow its smallest car with big power courtesy of a V12 tuned to deliver a reported 670 horsepower. That's 20 ponies fewer than the Speedster's twelve-cylinder, which spins out 690 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque.