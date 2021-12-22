Ford is recalling 184,698 model year 2021-2022 F-150 pickups due to an issue that could cause the driveshaft to fracture.

The issue stems from underbody heat and noise insulators that “may loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft.” Ford says the insulators were installed with “inadequate adhesion.” The marking and scoring that occurs to the driveshaft over time due to the contact of those insulators causes heat buildup and a material thickness reduction of the aluminum driveshaft, which could ultimately lead to a fracture.

Of course, we all know that a fractured driveshaft is no good. You could simply lose motive power while driving, or you could experience unintended vehicle movement while the vehicle is in Park. So far, Ford can attribute 27 broken driveshafts on 2021-2022 F-150s that are "potentially related" to this problem. Thankfully, there are no reported injuries or deaths as a result of fractured driveshafts.

The affected F-150s include Crew Cab four-wheel-drive models with the 145-inch wheelbase, and only those equipped with the 302A and above equipment group. This equipment group adds on the now problematic sound insulation package. Lesser-equipped F-150s don’t have the insulators in question.

If you own one of those trucks within the affected group, Ford says to watch out for a loose or hanging underbody insulator. Another indication that you could be experiencing a problem is an auditory rattling, clicking or clunking noise coming from below. If you get under your truck, you might even be able to see the marking or scoring of the driveshaft, assuming your F-150 is affected by this issue.

All owners of recalled F-150s will be notified via mail beginning January 31. You’ll then be able to bring your F-150 into the dealer for inspection. New attachment features will be added to the underbody insulators to ensure the insulation remains where it should be, and the driveshaft will be inspected for damage. If there is any damage to the driveshaft, it will be repaired as needed for no charge.

