2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 price starts at $40,925 before incentives

We recently drove the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, and our full first drive review is coming later this week. One piece of information we didn’t have at the time was its price. Now, Hyundai has announced Ioniq 5 pricing for all three trims in both rear- and all-wheel drive, along with pricing for the standard-range version that will arrive later. Pricing starts at $40,925, which includes $1,225 in destination fees, but doesn’t account for the available $7,500 federal tax credit or other local incentives.

The first models to come available later this month will be long-range versions, with a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery good for 303 miles of driving on a charge for rear-drive models, or 256 miles with all-wheel drive. The RWD version uses a single motor providing 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The dual-motor, AWD Ioniq 5 provides a total of 320 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque. The standard range SE RWD, with a 58-kWh battery, 168 hp and 220 miles of driving range, is expected in spring 2022.

The Ioniq 5 will come in three trim levels: SE, SEL and Limited. The price breakdown follows:

SE RWD Standard Range: $40,925

SE RWD: $44,875

SE AWD: $48,375

SEL RWD: $47,125

SEL AWD: $50,625

Limited RWD: $51,825

Limited AWD: $55,725

The Ioniq 5 SE comes standard with 800-volt, 350-kW fast-charging capability, Hyundai’s Highway Drive Assist suite with stop-and-go adaptive cruise control and machine learning, a 12.3-inch instrument display and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car technology, and a number of active safety features. Also included is two years of free 30-minute charging sessions on the Electrify America network.

Moving up to the SEL trim adds Highway Drive Assist II, which adds features like automatic lane change and a lane positioning system that adjusts the Ioniq’s lane placement if crowded by another driver. The SEL also includes leatherette seating, ambient interior lighting, power folding side mirrors, a heated steering wheel and power liftgate.

The Limited trim adds 20-inch wheels, a large sunroof, a head-up display with augmented reality, Bose audio system, surround and blind-spot cameras and remote smart parking assist.

Tune in later this week for our full review of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

