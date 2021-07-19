2022 Audi RS 3 officially revealed with fat fenders and fancy lights

The slow drip of 2022 Audi RS 3 news has finally culminated in the reveal of the ferocious little sports sedan in the paint and sheet metal. And in typical RS fashion, the exterior and interior have been beefed up significantly to match the mechanicals.

All of the grilles at the front have been significantly enlarged, and the main center one now has a wide slot above it, evoking the original Audi Sport Quattro Coupe. The enormity is embellished with black trim around the main grille. The most impressive piece of the RS 3's nose, though, are the running light accents. When equipped with the Matrix LED lights, the driver-side accents spell out "R," "S" and "3" sequentially when approaching or leaving the car, and the passenger-side ones show a checkered flag design. When driving, both feature the checkered flag pattern.

The rest of the body gets upgrades, too. The front fenders are wider, as are the rears, and the fronts feature large air vents. Side skirts give the car a lower appearance. The tail features a wide grille, more pronounced diffuser area, fat oval tailpipes (an RS signature) and a surprisingly subtle lip spoiler on the trunk.

The interior features some carbon fiber dashboard trim, sports seats and a flat-bottom wheel with diecast zinc shift paddles. Two optional wheels are also available that add RS badging and a 12-o'clock stripe. A 12.3-inch instrument display and 10.1-inch touchscreen for infotainment are standard. The instrument screen can display shift lights, g-force, acceleration times, lap times and even quarter-mile times. The interior can be further customized with Nappa leather as well as contrast stitching and vent accents in red or green.

As for the performance, we've covered that a little while ago, but we'll go over the highlights, here. The RS 3 still gets a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-five. It now makes 401 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It should be good for a 3.8-second run to 62 mph. Power goes through a dual-clutch automatic to all four wheels, and the RS 3 now has a torque-vectoring rear differential. Audi even includes what amounts to a drift mode. It also is lower, wider, has sportier suspension and bigger brakes than the other A3 variants.

The new RS 3 will be available to order first in Europe this August with deliveries coming in the fall. While sedan and hatchback models will be available there, the U.S. will only get the sedan. Pricing hasn't yet been announced for the U.S. market.

