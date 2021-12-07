2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT is itching to explore the outdoors

Hyundai is highlighting the new Tucson's rugged side by launching an outdoorsy-looking trim level called XRT for the 2022 model year. It's an appearance and equipment package that gives the crossover a more off-roader-like look while adding a handful of useful features.

Based on the SEL with the Convenience package, the XRT gains SUV-like accents on both ends, extra cladding on both sides, black mirror caps, and black trim around the windows. It also receives running boards and approach lighting, and it rides on trim-specific 19-inch wheels painted black. More important, Hyundai drops a roof rack on the standard roof rails and adds a trailer hitch to every Tucson XRT.

Photos of the interior weren't released. Hyundai notes it added black cloth upholstery and a black headliner, however.

Hyundai made no modifications to the XRT's drivetrain or suspension system, so buyers hoping for a two-speed transfer case will be disappointed. Power comes from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 187 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive (a sign that this is still not an off-roader) and an eight-speed automatic transmission come standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.

Pricing for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT starts at $32,625 when it's ordered with front-wheel-drive and $34,125 with HTRAC all-wheel-drive. Note that both of those figures include a mandatory $1,225 destination charge. For context, the base 2022 Tucson carries a base price of $26,575 while the SEL with the Convenience package that the XRT is based on is priced at $30,475 including destination.

