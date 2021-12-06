2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid production sold out

In October, Ford said it expected its planned production run for the 2022 Maverick Hybrid pickup to be sold out in November. Well, what's a month between friends and eager truck buyers? A thread on the Maverick Chat forum said the little truck with the big fuel economy is off the menu to new customers for the next model year. Ford apparently sent a bulletin to dealers letting them know any new orders "will not be selected for scheduling," and changed the dealer ordering system to prevent dealers from making the attempt. A user in the same thread said Ford actually shut down ordering on November 11, but we're only now getting wind of it.

Ford's North American product comms head told CarBuzz, "Due to high demand, we are now fully reserved on Maverick Hybrid. Ordering will reopen next summer." That will be any consumer's next shot at the pickup, which will be a 2023-model-year offering.

We're not surprised this is how things are going. More than a decade ago, when Mahindra planned to bring a small non-street-legal pickup truck here, plenty of comments hinted at the demand for the kind of rugged, compact pickup that quit the market with the former Ford Ranger. Such demand never found an outlet until now. And when we drove the Maverick, the combination of buyer hunger, a quality small truck, and an unbeatable price led us to end our review with, "The big question is, can Ford build these things fast enough?"

For the Maverick Hybrid, "fast enough" isn't as fast as shoppers would like. First deliveries of the 2022 model could happen as soon as this month. Meanwhile, the non-Hybrid Maverick is still available to order. It doesn't get the same fuel economy, obviously, but it does pack more power, offers all-wheel drive, and has a higher tow rating.

