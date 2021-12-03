This episode of the Autoblog Podcast features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski discussing the difference between timeless style and current styling trends, based on a backdrop of the BMW X4M and Hyundai Elantra N. We then consider the best used vehicles for reasonable prices and look back at a full year's worth of brand-new electric vehicles. We segue into the beers we like to sip while sitting by the fire during the winter and finish up with a followup on a previous Spend My Money segment.

Autoblog Podcast #707

