BMW's performance-obsessed M division is turning 50 in 2022. It will celebrate five decades of helping BMWs go faster (and win races) by launching a limited-edition heritage-laced emblem, bringing a number of historic colors back to its palette, and releasing new models.

Starting in 2022, buyers who order a full-blown M car (like the M3, the M4, and the X5 M) will get a car that wears commemorative emblems on both ends and on the center caps. Shown in the gallery above, the logo features the BMW roundel surrounded by white, red, violet, and blue accents — the colors closely associated with the M brand. BMW M notes it first used this logo on its race cars in 1973, a year after its inception. Customers who get an M Performance model (such as the M340i) will be able to order the logo as an extra-cost option.

Why these colors? We'll let M explain it.

"The blue stands for BMW, while the red symbolizes racing and the violet expresses the connection between the two," the firm explained in a statement, adding that the violet has since been replaced by a darker shade of blue. The white simply serves as the background.

Speaking of colors, some of M's most eye-catching paints will make a comeback for 2022. These include Dakar Yellow, Fire Orange, Daytona Violet, Macao Blue, Imola Red, and Frozen Marina Bay Blue. Enthusiasts will immediately recognize most of these hues: Dakar Yellow was popular during the 1990s, while Macao Blue is commonly associated with the original, E30-generation M3. Not all of these colors will be offered on every M model, but the list of which cars will be eligible to receive which paint hasn't been released as of writing.

New product announcements will be part of the celebrations as well. While details are relatively vague, some of the M cars that will break cover in 2022 include "a spectacular special model of the M4 Coupe," the next M2, and M's first electrified high-performance model.

BMW warns only cars ordered after the end of January 2022 will be shipped with the commemorative emblem, and production is scheduled to start in March 2022. There's no word yet on how much the option will cost on the M Performance models. And, the company isn't stopping there; it's also planning to host or attend several events as part of its 50th birthday bash. It will notably be present at the Villa d'Este Concours d'Elegance (hopefully with a cool concept) scheduled for May 2022 and at the Goodwood Festival of Speed the following June.

