Tesla's mobile app outage left some owners locked out of their cars

A worldwide outage of Tesla's mobile application left some owners unable to access their vehicles. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks and reports various outages, around 500 users reported errors at around 4:40 p.m. ET on November 19. By 9:20 p.m. ET, the number fell to about 60 users.

Some owners use the Tesla mobile app to gain access to their vehicles as an electronic key. The application also allows users to control various vehicle functions, including location services.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to a tweet from a user in South Korea who said he was experiencing a "500 server error" when attempting to use the app. "Should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic," Musk said the following day.

"Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn't happen again," Musk added.

