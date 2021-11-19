Win an Audi Q8 and the house (and garage) to keep it in

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

If you’re a fan of sunshine, white-sand beaches and luxury SUVs, this giveaway is for you. Omaze is giving away not only an Audi Q8, but a “6,060-sq-ft sanctuary with 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms” in the city that’s known for art deco and Cuban food, Miami. And if you enter between now and November 25 and you use the code FALALA500, you’ll get 500 free entries to win.

Here are the specs of both the Audi Q8 and the Miami dream house, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 5

Engine: 3.0L Supercharged V6

Transmission: 8-speed Tiptronic automatic

Drivetrain: quattro all-wheel drive

Exterior Color: TBD

Interior Color: TBD

Top Speed: 130 mph

Maximum Horsepower: 335 hp

Maximum Torque: 369 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds

Approximate Retail Value: $80,000

Cash Alt: $60,000

6,060-sq-ft

7 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

a resort-style yard surrounded by lush greenery

Vaulted ceilings

Wet bar

Custom kitchen

Outdoor kitchen and pool

Space for a gym AND office

An elevator

Here’s what we said about the Q8 when we first drove it:

“There's an overall sense of sci-fi meets modern technology inside the Q8. Large swaths of shiny black plastic adorn the Q8's interior. These look like modern interpretations of the panels used in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" television series. Two stacked LCD touchscreen panels make up the center of the dash. These screens offer haptic feedback — meaning they produce the sensation of a physical click to confirm virtual button presses — which helps make them feel a bit more like traditional buttons and dials. The Audi Q8 interior represents the future of sci-fi past come to life, and thankfully it all works pretty darn well in the real world.

“The bottom LCD screen is positioned to fall right at the driver's fingers, assuming his or her hand is resting atop the shifter. It's from this lower panel that the car's climate functions are accessed – in the case of the Q8, there are four individual climate zones, one for the driver, one for the passenger, and two for the rear seating area — but it's also a panel that can recognize handwriting for navigation inputs. An upper panel measuring 10.1 inches across is the main display of the Q8's MMI experience. Maps, audio, and other infotainment features display on this panel, which is also touch sensitive.

“One unique feature that makes MMI much more user friendly than some competing systems are shortcut icons that can be added in a row across the lower LCD panel. These shortcuts can include anything from a frequently used GPS destination to the phone number of a friend or family member. We found the system mostly intuitive to use, once we figured out that a solid press was required to make selections and get any helpful haptic feedback.

“Audi's Virtual Cockpit technology is standard in the Q8. Instead of a traditional gauge cluster, the digital dashboard is configurable to show all kinds of useful information, our favorite being a big, bright map with GPS driving directions. An optional head-up display further reduces the need for the driver to move their eyes from the road.

“Looking past all the shiny LCD screens, the rest of the Q8's interior is clean, with simple lines and high-quality materials. A chrome strip runs the length of the dash, and though it would seem to be interrupted by the HVAC vents, it's cleverly stays straight no matter where the vent is pointed. Taken as a whole, the Q8's interior has a serious concept-car vibe, and it's way nicer inside than its competitors from BMW, Mercedes-Benz or Land Rover. If you're into high-tech interior furnishings, the Q8 offers them in spades.

“The heated, cooled and massaging front seats of our test car were lovely perches on which to watch the stunning desert landscape fly by. The rear seats are roomy enough for two passengers of above-average height to get nice and comfortable. Due to the five-seat, two-row configuration, Audi has managed to allow quite a bit of fore/aft movement for the second row. Leg room is more than adequate, and because the roofline doesn't swoop down too radically, our six-foot, two-inch test driver had no trouble with headroom, either.”

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit Make-A-Wish, which Omaze says “creates life-changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses. Not only can these wishes help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness, they also fill families, volunteers, medical teams and entire communities with hope. So spread the optimism — your support in the Miami Dream House Giveaway could help grant future wishes.”

If you want this combo, and who wouldn’t, enter here. The deadline to enter is November 25, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. And if you enter between now and November 25 and you use the code FALALA500, you’ll get 500 free entries to win.