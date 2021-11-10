Win an Audi RS 7, a supercar for the family, if you enter now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

The Audi RS 7 is a supercar disguised as a family sedan. With a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, it makes nearly 600 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque and will throw you back in your seat with a 0-60 time of just 3.5 seconds. Not only that, it looks incredible. And now, thanks to Omaze, you can win one.

“Early on, stylists knew they had to give the second-generation RS 7 a more muscular-looking design than its predecessor. It consequently shares only its front doors, hood, and roof panel with the A7 it’s based on; the rest of the body panels are specific to the RS model. Designers also sent every piece of chrome trim back to the parts bin, and punched out the wheel arches to accommodate a wider track bookended by 21-inch alloys. Motorists who want to fill even more space in the wheel well can order the optional 22s our tester came with, though we’d happily stick with the 21-inchers.

“The former hill climb course wasn’t closed to traffic because we weren’t racing, but the tiny, underpowered Opel Corsa hatchbacks that comically tilted into turns as they zoomed by in the other direction may as well have been aiming for first place. The wide-bodied RS 7 adopts a very different demeanor. It remains composed while going through turns, especially with the standard air suspension set to its firmest, least mother-in-law-friendly setting. And, while we started our drive by mentally comparing the car’s size and weight with the alarmingly narrow road, the fastback quickly proves it could make us feel like we were behind the wheel of a smaller, nimbler car when needed.

“That’s because the available four-wheel steering gives the RS 7 the ability to virtually adjust its footprint. The rear wheels turn in the opposite direction as the front wheels at up to about 40 mph, moving just enough to tighten the turning radius and allow the RS 7 to take a corner like a car riding on a shorter wheelbase. Conversely, the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the front ones above 40 mph for added stability. Again, we’re talking a few degrees at most.

“The RS 7 is not the only Audi (or car in general) available with this technology, but it’s the one that makes the best use of it, because it needs to be a lot of things to a lot of different buyers.

"There’s more to it than a trick steering system and a mean look, though. The real highlight is the 4.0-liter V8 which fills most of the space that separates the front fenders. Also found in the RS 6 Avant, among other models, the eight-cylinder is twin-turbocharged to deliver 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The latter figure is available from 2,050 all the way up to 4,500 rpm, so it’s there to yank you out of a corner when you need it. Audi pegs the RS 7’s 0-62-mph time at 3.6 seconds, and its top speed at about 190 mph when equipped with the Dynamic Plus package.

“There’s a 48-volt, belt-driven alternator-starter that harvests the energy generated while braking to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions. Behind the wheel, however, the RS 7 feels nothing like a hybrid. It's all sports sedan. The electrified portion of the drivetrain quietly remains behind the scenes, while the big V8 unabashedly steals the spotlight with an eagerness to explore the upper half of the tachometer that punches you in the gut every time you accelerate.”

According to Omaze, "No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit the JuJu Foundation. According to Omaze, “the JuJu Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need. These initiatives include JuJu’s Great Bicycle Giveaway, which provides bicycles and locks to underserved youth around the country and in American Samoa during the holiday season.“

If you want this opportunity to own this luxury performance sedan, enter here. The deadline to enter is November 12, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.