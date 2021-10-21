Volvo recalls another 195,000 vehicles to replace airbag inflators

Volvo has recalled 194,546 vehicles built between 2001 and 2007 due to airbag inflators that "may explode during deployment, due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling." The vehicles included in this recall are V70 and XC70 models that were built from Feb. 22, 2000 through May 4, 2007, but similar recalls have included other Volvo models for the same issue.

In total, Volvo has recalled more than half a million vehicles worldwide to replace faulty inflators. To find out if your vehicle has been recalled in the United States, visit the official site of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Owners can also contact Volvo Car customer service at 1-800-458-1552. The number for this particular recall is R10136.

According to the recall notice, Volvo is aware of one incident in which an inflator ruptured, killing the driver.

While these airbag recalls may sound familiar due to the massive number of inflators that were made by Takata and were recalled and replaced, the inflators used by Volvo were manufactured by supplier ZF/TRW. Takata's faulty airbag inflators have been blamed for at least 19 deaths in the United States and 28 worldwide, along with more than 400 injuries in the U.S. alone.

Volvo will replace the driver-side airbag of affected vehicles at no charge "with a modern state-of-the-art propellant/inflator." Owners of affected vehicles should expect to receive a notice in the mail after December 14, 2021.

